Splendour Festival offers a glittering line-up of top talent later this month

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure will be returning to Splendour Festival (Photo credit: Jake Haseldine)

​The 15th edition of the festival will take place at Nottingham’s Wollaton Park on July 22 and 23, headlined by Noel Gallagher’s Flying Birds and Madness.

Joining Madness, Rudimental and Sugababes on Saturday’s main stage will be Everything Everything, Venbee, James Marriott and Girlband.

The Vaccines headline the Confetti Stage on Saturday along with The Coral, Cian Ducrot and Betty Boo, as well as Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell’s new band Jealous Nostril.

On Sunday, DYLAN and Vicky McClure and Our Dementia Choir join Noel Gallagher, The Kooks and Confidence Man on the Main Stage, with The Royston Club and The Chase opening.

Jake Shears and Inspiral Carpets join headliner Sam Ryder and Altered Images on the Confetti Stage.

A host of rising national acts and local favourites will be performing on the Courtyard Stage each day, including Nottingham band Divorce, who are tipped as being ones to watch.

Organisers DHP’s director of live Anton Lockwood said: “By expanding across two days and securing our legendary headliners Madness and Noel Gallagher, we had a unique opportunity to book amazing new talent and contemporary acts such as DYLAN, Venbee, Cian Ducrot and lots more.

See Sam Ryder at this year's at Splendour Festival

"We’ve added a host of viral chart topping acts who are making waves on Radio 1 to give a fresh perspective to the bill, in addition to all the iconic and classic festival acts for which Splendour is known.”

Across the park, visitors can enjoy laugh out loud performances on the comedy stage, with entertainers out and about in the crowd, a fun fair, as well as a silent disco. There will also be a variety of food and drinks stalls located across the park to suit all tastes.

In addition, the Future Sound of Nottingham competition has returned for its 10th year, helping talented Notts musicians at the start of their career to earn a place on the bill at this year’s Splendour Festival.

Originally run by local music organisation Nusic, the support from DHP Family, the owner of Rock City and organiser of Splendour Festival, means the competition has returned.

Chart legends Madness are among the headline acts at this year's Splendour Festival (Photo credit: Martin Parr)

Check out the stacked line-up for Splendour by going online to www.splendourfestival.com.

Splendour tickets are priced at Adult Weekend £102; Adult Day £61; Youth Weekend £67; Youth Day £41 with discounts across all ticket types for city residents. Children aged 10 and under can attend for free with an accompanying adult.