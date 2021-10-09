Spectacular show in store when Megaslam Wrestling stars visit Kirkby

Festival Hall, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, October 23.

The stars of Europe’s biggest touring wrestling show are coming back to Kirkby with an all-action family spectacular.Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling is Europe’s most prolific w restling promoter, presenting in excess of 300 live events per year around the UK and the Isle Of Man.The two-hour spectacular includes matches created for the whole family, from heavyweight challenge and even a main event rumble match.A spokesman for the show said: “This summer we have managed to get back to doing what we love, entertaining the fans. This particular tour features something for everyone and we cannot wait to bring the show back to Kirkby.”After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

Details: Tickets are available at www.megaslam.co.uk Photo: Chris Kirkham Photography

Megaslam Wrestling is coming to Kirkby-in-Ashfield

