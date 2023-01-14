Spectacle of Light will offer a journey of discovery around the historic woodland and gardens surrounding Leicestershire-based Belvoir Castle with twilight slots running from 5.30pm every day.

Stunning installations will nestle into the landscape providing something new around each corner from curve, fire flow and carpet of colour to tri-Llnterns, chandeliers, fountains and moving lights, with sound and music adding to the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 2,000 lights will go into the bespoke design illuminating the castle, grounds and woodland with a team of eight about to begin the ten-day install.

Belvoir Castle's Spectacle of Lights is on from January 27 to February 19.

Most Popular

Eight miles of cable will be laid to power the whole experience while all the lighting is state-of-the-art and energy efficient LED.

Nic Beeby, designer and producer, was born less than ten miles away from the castle and is very excited about illuminating the Regency architecture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I have always thought Belvoir would be an amazing castle to light because of its position in the landscape.

"Like a beacon on a hill, this majestic castle will be seen from miles around. Lighting the castle is a joy as well as a challenge because of the distinctive architecture with the different heights and myriad of towers and turrets. It will be lit by 62 lighting units which will change colour all the way round. It's going to be an amazing sight."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belvoir Castle's Mirror Ball. (Photo credit: Steve Green)

Log cabins by the castle will offer freshly made doughnuts, cakes and sausage rolls as well as marshmallows toasted over a firepit, along with warming mulled wine, mulled cider or mug of steaming hot chocolate. Yorkshire pudding wraps and sausage and bacon cobs will also be available from Vale View Café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advance tickets are available, offering a 10 per cent discount up until midnight on January 26, which includes free parking. Advance adult tickets are £21.60, advance child (three-15) £10.80, family (two plus two) £57.60.

Be aware that the topography of the historical garden located on a steep hillside can be extremely challenging for those with mobility issues. Please check accessibility information on the website before booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book online, visit www.belvoircastle.com/spectacle-of-light