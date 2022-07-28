Wollaton Hall and Deer Park, August 3 (6pm)/The Palace Gardens, Southwell Minster, August 14 (5pm).

Chapterhouse Theatre Company are continuing their latest string of Nottinghamshire outdoor performances with a production of Cinderella during the first two weeks of August.

An entertaining evening for the family is guaranteed with Chapterhouse’s production of Cinderella.

In an enchanted kingdom in a faraway land, magical creatures and fairy godmothers come together to tell the best loved of all fairytales.

Full of song, mirth, and joy for the summer ahead, join us on Cinderella’s journey of a lifetime to a magical ball where nearly anything is possible especially if it’s before midnight. Children old and young alike are invited to dress as their favourite fairytale characters and join in the midsummer ball dance.

Details: For tickets you can visit www.chapterhouse.org.