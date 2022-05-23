Soul sensations The Drifters set to appear at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Music fans from right across Nottinghamshire will be counting down the days until a hit-packed show comes to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham for a memorable performance in the autumn.The Drifters will be back on tour in the UK later this year with a new show that will see the soul legends performing all their classic hits from the past six decades.The legendary group have previously been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine, and have produced an incredible list of hits.These include Saturday Night at the Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Stand By Me, Under the Boardwalk and many, many more.Don’t miss this legendary group as they return to Nottingham for one night only this autumn.