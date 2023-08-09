News you can trust since 1952
Sooty and friends will visit Nottingham Theatre Royal on 75th anniversary tour

The Sooty Show – 75th Birthday Spectacular
By Steve Eyley
Published 10th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 11:15 BST
The Sooty Show - 75th Birthday Spectacular is on its way to Nottingham's Theatre Royal. (Photo by Steve Ullathorne)The Sooty Show - 75th Birthday Spectacular is on its way to Nottingham's Theatre Royal. (Photo by Steve Ullathorne)
The Sooty Show - 75th Birthday Spectacular is on its way to Nottingham's Theatre Royal. (Photo by Steve Ullathorne)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, November 5.

The nation's favourite yellow magic bear, Sooty, is turning 75 this year.

To celebrate seven and a half decades in showbusiness, Sooty, Sweep and Soo, along with right-hand man of 25 years Richard Cadell will be taking their brand new show The Sooty Show - 75th Birthday Spectacular! across the UK.

    The Sooty Show sits in the book of Guinness World Records as the ‘longest-running children’s TV programme in the world’.

    The legendary yellow glove puppet was bought on Blackpool North Pier in 1948 by Harry Corbett, who was looking to entertain his children while on their summer holiday.Corbett began performing with the puppet on the BBC from 1952, and the rest, as they say, is history.

    Having been on the hands of Harry’s son Matthew Corbett during the 70s, 80s and 90s, Sooty has now been fronted for the past quarter of a century on ITV by Richard Cadell.

    Joined by his trusty sidekicks Sweep and Soo, Sooty’s appeal has continued to endure across generations of families.

    Details: For more on how to get tickets for the show, go to www.trch.co.uk

