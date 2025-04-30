Something for almost everyone with music shows in Retford

Pop, opera, theatrical showstoppers and classic rock will resound around the Majestic Theatre in Retford this month.

From Gold to Rio present the greatest hits of Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran on Friday May 16. The show promises a nostalgic journey back to the New Romantic era which ruled the charts in the early ‘80s, with more than 20 top 10 hits across two hours of non-stop classics. Expect the likes of Gold, Rio, True, The Reflex, Through the Barricades, Save a Prayer, Lifeline, Girls on Film and more.

Much-loved ‘classical crossover’ quartet G4 bring their new show Phantoms of the Popera to the venue on Saturday May 17.The original X Factor stars unleash their trademark sound on the greatest showstoppers that musical theatre has to offer in a vocally dynamic evening showcasing smash-hit songs from the West End and Broadway. The high and lows of uplifting melodies, heart-rending ballads and climactic anthems – it’s all there.

The show features classics from Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Jersey Boys, Dear Evan Hansen, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Chess, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, Aspects of Love, We Will Rock You and many more.

The theatre will be transformed into the home of country music with A Country Night in Nashville on Friday May 23. The show aims to recreate the scene of a buzzing honky tonk in downtown Nashville, featuring songs from its biggest stars both past and present. Hits from everyone from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton to The Chicks and Willie Nelson to Kacey Musgraves are showcased by Dominic Halpin and the Hurricanes.It’s a chance to hear live performances of classics like Ring Of Fire, Crazy, Follow Your Arrow, It’s Five O'clock Somewhere, Need You Now, 9 to 5, and The Gambler.

And top tribute act The Floyd Effect bring their Dark Animals Tour to the venue on Saturday May 31. The show includes two complete albums: the whole of Animals, perhaps the darkest Pink Floyd album ever recorded, along with a signature performance of Dark Side Of The Moon. Both are performed unbroken and completely unabridged, exactly as they were meant to be. The evening boasts a full light show and the band’s latest projections, plus a few additional crowdpleasers.

Visit majesticretford.org to book.