TV mystery fans will love Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is a unique and hilarious night featuring games, prizes and audience participation, with special permission from NBC Universal Television.

See the show that Time Out rated one of 2021 and 2019’s 50 Great Nights Out in Londonm, which has played to sell-out audiences across the UK and Australia.

Hosted by super-fan Tim Benzie, Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote features a race to solve to the crime, via the Fameometer and the Suspiciometer, a Cabot Cove quiz, plus clips and biogs of the campy guest stars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This cult event will feature an interactive screening of the classic Murder, She Wrote episode Broadway Malady in which Jessica Fletcher heads to New York City but soon gets caught up in a murder mystery only she (or you!) can solve.

For more, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.