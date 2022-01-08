Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is a treat for fans at Mansfield Palace Theatre
Fans of classic 80s TV crime classic Murder She Wrote won’t want to miss a show coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre on March 22.
Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is a unique and hilarious night featuring games, prizes and audience participation, with special permission from NBC Universal Television.
See the show that Time Out rated one of 2021 and 2019’s 50 Great Nights Out in Londonm, which has played to sell-out audiences across the UK and Australia.
Hosted by super-fan Tim Benzie, Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote features a race to solve to the crime, via the Fameometer and the Suspiciometer, a Cabot Cove quiz, plus clips and biogs of the campy guest stars.
This cult event will feature an interactive screening of the classic Murder, She Wrote episode Broadway Malady in which Jessica Fletcher heads to New York City but soon gets caught up in a murder mystery only she (or you!) can solve.
For more, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk