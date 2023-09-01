Smash hit show Everybody's Talking About Jamie comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal

Don't miss Everybody's Talking About Jamie when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal later this month (Photo by Matt Crockett)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, September 25 to 30.

The smash-hit and critically acclaimed musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will visit the Theatre Royal, Nottingham later this month following a record-breaking three-year West End residency, sold-out UK and Ireland Tour and Amazon studios award-winning film.

The cast includes Ivano Turco as Jamie New, Rebecca McKinnis as Margaret New, Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street, Brassic) as Ray, Talia Palamathanan as Pritti, with John Partridge (EastEnders, Chicago, A Chorus Line, CATS) as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, and Hayley Tamaddon (Coronation Street, Emmerdale) as Miss Hedge.

Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

The story is set to an original score of catchy pop tunes by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who).

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk