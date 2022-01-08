The Space, Nottingham, February 15 to 19.

West Bridgford Operatic Society present this spectacular, feelgood musical comedy.It tells the hilarious story of Deloris Van Cartier, a wannabe disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a crime and the cops hide her in the last place anyone would think of - a convent!Disguised as a nun, Deloris is at odds with the rigid lifestyle and the uptight Mother Superior. However, she uses her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir.|Deloris breathes new life and sparkle into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find themselves up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.Filled with powerful gospel music and outrageous dancing, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless.For more, go to www.westbridgfordoperaticsociety.co.uk

The talented principals and chorus of West Bridgford Operatic Society will sing and dance to a live orchestra under the baton of Sam Griffiths, and will be directed by Beth Yearsley, with choreography by Emily Owen. This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe).

Sister Act is to be performed at The Space in Nottingham in February.

Music is by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner. Additional book material is by Douglas Carter Beane.

