Singles galore with Maxïmo Park gig at Nottingham Rock City in October

Maximo Park's Singular tour will be dropping in at Nottingham's Rock City in October. (Photo credit: Em Cole)

As a band well-known for their album craft but equally beloved for their stand-out big-hitters, the Sïngular Tour is a rare chance to hear Maxïmo Park press play on the jukebox they’ve been meticulously curating over the last 18 years.

Celebrating the art of the single, the band will perform the likes of Apply Some Pressure and Going Missing from their breakthrough debut album A Certain Trigger, to All Of Me from their latest album Nature Always Wins, via whirlwind fan-favourites like The National Health and Our Velocity. It will be a show unlike any they have presented before.

Maxïmo Park are also sharing a single, Great Art, their first new music since the release of their acclaimed 2021 album Nature Always Wins, which hit number two in the album charts.

For more on the tour date, you can go to www.rock-city.co.uk