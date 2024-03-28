Singing legend Tony Christie is not to be missed at Mansfield Palace Theatre soon
Mansfield Palace Theatre, April 9.
The iconic crooner will be bringing his critically acclaimed theatre show A Life of Music to Mansfield Palace Theatre soon.
The date is part of an extensive tour comprising Tony’s much-loved greatest hits, plus future classics from his latest album, We Still Shine, released recently.
Best loved for timeless hits including (Is This the Way To) Amarillo, I Did What I Did for Maria, and Avenues and Alleyways, Tony has entertained millions of fans across a career spanning half a century.
He said: "I'm thrilled to be coming on tour across the UK this year. It will be a pleasure to perform in such an intimate theatre setting as Mansfield Palace and share some of my best-loved songs and a few memories with the local audience. These sit-down shows have always been amongst the highlights of my years on stage".
Details: See www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk for more on ticket availability.
