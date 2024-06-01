Singer-songwriter Imogen Clark not to be missed at Running Horse gig in July

Imogen Clark (Photo credit: Michelle Grace Hunder)

​Imogen Clark

​Nottingham Running Horse, July 14.

The award-nominated singer-songwriter is releasing her new album The Art Of Getting Through and playing live dates soon in London and Nottingham.

Recorded across the iconic studios of Abbey Road in London, Peter Frampton’s Studio Phenix in Nashville and East West in Los Angeles, the album not only took Imogen on a musical pilgrimage, but also to the depths of her songwriting, the album unfolding like a chapter in a deeply personal diary.

Imogen explained: “These songs are about the messiness of life, the layers of injury and hurt that build resilience and how you never really get a clean slate or a fresh start.”2024 has seen a cascade of touring accompanied by tastes of the album. Imogen stands as a testament to the power of transcending familiar boundaries, a journey fuelled by her roots and an unwavering ambition.

For more, you can go to https://imogenclark.com.au/