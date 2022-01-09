Simply Red to play hits old and new at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Simply Red
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, February 17.
Returning to the city for the first time since their Stars anniversary tour, Mick Hucknall and co will play Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in February.Special guest on the night will be the highly talented Mica Paris.Hailed as one of the most successful live acts ever to come out of the UK, they will be firing on all cylinders delivering their all-time classic hits from a stellar career, such as Stars, Holding Back The Years, Fairground and Money’s Too Tight To Mention, as well as some raw and soulful new grooves.Mick Hucknall has been Simply Red’s songwriter and bandleader since the very beginning in 1985, aided by long-serving saxophonist Ian Kirkham since 1986.The current line-up has remained consistent since 2003, and the new tour will play to the core strengths of his fantastic band.
Details: For more on ticket availability for this eagerly-awaited gig, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com