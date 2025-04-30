Shrektacular! Uproarious and touching musical to burst onto Worksop stage

The talented cast is made up of seasoned performers, newcomers and award-nominated juniors

Fairytale fun and frolics with a twist or two await in Worksop when Shrek the Musical takes to the stage.

After the success of Little Shop of Horrors, the divine comedy Sister Act and the heartwarming Nativity, Worksop Musical Theatre Society is turning its attention to the swampy kingdom of Farquaad and the lovable ogre Shrek.

Based on the beloved films and the book that inspired them, the show follows the green ogre Shrek and his sidekick Donkey on their quest to rescue Princess Fiona, vanquish a dragon and overcome the villainous Lord Farquaad. The heartwarming story boasts an array of unforgettable characters, who come to life in this colourful musical extravaganza for all ages.

With rehearsals in full swing, the cast and crew are bringing their usual enthusiasm to the family-friendly musical, promising toe-tapping tunes and uproarious performances.

The show is directed by Becca White, with Pete Lack at the helm as musical director. The talented cast is made up of seasoned performers, newcomers and award-nominated juniors.

Shrek the Musical runs at the Acorn Theatre from Wednesday May 14 to Monday May 19. Visit acorntheatre.org or call 0333 666 33 66 to book.