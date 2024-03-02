Shrek The Musical brings fun for all the family to Nottingham Theatre Royal

Have you got your tickets yet to see Shrek The Musical at Nottingham Theatre Royal?

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, March 19 to 24.

Get ready for some high-quality family fun as you embark on an unforgettable adventure filled with laughter, love, and ogre-sized fun.

Join Shrek and trusty sidekick Donkey as they set out on a quest to defeat the fearsome dragon and rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona.

With a heartwarming story and a cast of unforgettable characters, this musical extravaganza is a journey you won’t want to miss.

The show is set to a toe-tapping soundtrack featuring songs like I’m A Believer, Big Bright Beautiful World and I Know It’s Today.

These tunes will have you humming all the way home.

It’s the perfect night out for the whole family, offering an award-winning show that promises a musical spectacular for big kids and little kids alike.

The cast is led by theatre legend Antony Lawrence as Shrek. Strictly Come Dancing star and leading lady Joanne Clifton is Princess Fiona while Olivier-Award nominated James Gillan is the evil Lord Farquaad and stage favourite Brandon Lee Sears is the exuberant Donkey.

Details: For more on ticket availability for the show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or you can call the box office 0115 9895555.