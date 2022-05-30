Showman Derren Brown to visit Nottingham Theatre Royal soon with his new spellbinding live performance

Derren Brown in Showman (Photo credit: Mark Douet)

You can see him in action at Nottingham Theatre Royal on June 14 and 18 for what should be a pair of unforgettable performances.

The content of Showman remains a closely-guarded secret but Derren has revealed: “The heart of the show is about remembering what’s important. Like how the very things that we find most isolating in life - our fears and difficulties - actually connect us. Framed with what I think will be some extraordinary demonstrations of my voodoo”.

He added: “Strangely, the show pre-Covid was, at its heart, about how the tough things in life that we feel isolate us, tend in fact to bring us together, and be the very things that we share. And then lockdown happened, which was a strangely literal playing out of that theme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"So although the benefit of extra time has allowed us to re-work the show a little and change some aspects of it, its heart has remained the same”.Derren’s live shows have won him two prestigious Olivier Awards – for Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012) and he has received more Olivier nominations and wins than any other one-man show in theatre history.

For more on ticket availability for the performances, you can go to www.trch.co.uk