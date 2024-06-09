Shekhu Kanneh-Mason heads star-studded line-up for new Nottingham Classics season

Star cellist Shekhu Kannh-Mason (Photo credit: Ollie Ali)

​Nottinghamshire musical hero Sheku Kanneh-Mason headlines a star-studded 2024-2025 season of Nottingham Classics concerts.

​The area’s favourite musical son strides onto the stage at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 19 for his first concerto appearance at the venue since 2018.

He will be performing Shostakovich’s dramatic Second Cello Concerto with John Wilson’s all-conquering Sinfonia of London in what must be the hottest ticket of the 2024-2025 season.

The hand-picked Sinfonia of London has been winning prestigious awards with regularity, including an unprecedented hattrick at this year’s BBC Music Magazine Awards.

Three other famous London orchestras join the line-up in 2024-2025, with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, led by principal guest conductor, Karina Canellakis, and Vasily Petrenko cementing his reputation as one of Nottingham’s best-loved maestros with a concert with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and leading American violinist Esther Yoo.

The BBC Concert Orchestra joins forces with the choirs of both the city’s universities for Carl Orff’s riotous Carmina Burana on December 4.

2024-2025 also marks a moment in history for Nottingham Classics’ resident orchestra, the Hallé. After nearly a quarter of a century as music director, Sir Mark Elder hands the baton to the prodigiously talented Singaporean, Kahchun Wong, who gives his first Nottingham performance as the Hallé’s principal conductor on March 22. Kahchun also gives the season finale on June 3 with Beethoven’s uplifting Ninth Symphony.

Elsewhere the Hallé is joined by two outstanding Nottinghamshire opera singers – Lizzie Ryder and Emily Hodkinson – for its sell-out festive season spectacular on December 12.

The Halle's new principal conductor Kahchun Wong. (Photo credit: Angie Kremer)

Mansfield’s world-famous girls’ choir, Cantamus, joins the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic for a performance of Gustav Holst’s The Planets in the composer’s 150th anniversary year.

It’s another season of great soloists too. British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor is joined by international prize-winners Gabriella Montero and Federico Colli, whilst former BBC Young Musician winner, violinist Jennifer Pike, gets the season started on October 1 with the BBC Philharmonic.

Finally, there’s Nottingham’s first ever BBC Prom at 4pm on Sunday, September 8. The BBC Concert Orchestra performs with another local hero, acclaimed pianist Clare Hammond. She returns to the hall where she made her concerto debut as a teenager with Nottingham Youth Orchestra.

Tickets go on general sale on June 27, online at trch.co.uk