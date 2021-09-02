Sheffield support slot for rising star JC Stewart on Vamps' tour

JC Stewart will be supporting The Vamps when their tour reaches Sheffield. (Photo credit: Rosie Matheson)

Sheffield Academy, September 20.

JC Stewart continues his rise over the course of 2021 by embarking upon a major tour as special guest to The Vamps.It follows his recent single Loud, which earned Radio 1 support from Mollie King, Scott Mills and Chris Stark, as well as the news that he was nominated for Best Push Performance at the upcoming MTV VMAs.JC’s year started when he was named as MTV’s first global Push artist of the year. The single Break My Heart then continued to fire his momentum skywards. Co-written with Niall Horan and broadening his pop appeal, it reached a remarkable 37 New Music Friday playlists, a total that matched Taylor Swift’s single from the same week.Emerging from Northern Ireland, JC Stewart possesses all the traits to become a globally recognised artist. His music is powered by a voice as real and powerful as the emotions he explores.

Photo: Rosie Matheson

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.