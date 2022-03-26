Sheffield Greystones gig will be a treat for Charm Of Finches fans in area

Charm Of Finches are to tour ahead of the release of their third album Wonderful Oblivion, out in the UK on May 6.Charm of Finches are a sister duo who live in Melbourne, Australia. They make haunted tunes about love, grief and whispering trees with tight sibling harmonies and chamber folk sound; baroque folk with many stringed things.Mabel and Ivy Windred-Wornes grew up busking old time tunes and singing on festival stages around Australia.Citing influences such as Sufjan Stevens, Gillian Welch, and First Aid Kit, the sisters' seamless blood harmonies traverse melancholy and wonder in equal measure.The duo earned a nomination for the coveted 2021 Australian Music Prize. In recent times they have also been awarded the 2021 Music Victoria’s Best Folk Act and Youth Artist of the Year at the 2021 Australian Folk Music Awards.