Sheffield gig this weekend for The Subways

The Subways, photographed at YFE studios in September 2020 (Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett)

Throughout September, The Subways will be be embarking on the remainder of their rescheduled Young For Eternity Tour dates with Art Brut.

They will also be playing a handful of newly-announced intimate gigs, including the Crookes performance.

The Young For Eternity tour dates will also include a visit to Nottingham Rock City on September 30.

Formed in 2002, by now The Subways should need no introduction. Nearly 20 years into their career, the band have had multiple chart-worthy album releases, spawning a slew of hit singles including Rock & Roll Queen, Oh Yeah, Girls & Boys and We Don’t Need Money To Have A Good Time.

They have toured with AC/DC, Foo Fighters, and Oasis, appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and graced the festival main stages of Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Lollapalooza, Download, Soundwave, Hurricane & Southside, Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring and many more.

The first track to be taken from recently-completed forthcoming new album, latest single Fight is The Subways’ first release without long-time drummer and founding member Josh Morgan, who announced his departure from the band in October 2020, shortly after studio sessions were completed.

These will also be the first live shows with new drummer Camille Philips, who has toured extensively throughout the UK, Europe, and America with her punk band The Ramonas.

For more on the band – and the gigs – you can go to www.thesubways.net

