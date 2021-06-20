Sheffield gig in the autumn from rising stars Night Flight
Night Flight
Sheffield Record Junkee, October 12.
Night Flight will set out on a UK tour this October, including a visit to Sheffield Record Junkee along the way. The London four-piece can boast a sound that brings in shades of everyone from The Band to Big Star to Elliot Smith while somehow sounding fresh and modern.Previous releases have seen the band compared to the likes of Wilco, My Morning Jacket, Band Of Horses, and even The Smiths.All four members — Sam Holmes (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Oliver Halverson (bass, synths, backing vocals), Harry Phillips (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Dan Webb (drums) - contribute to the writing process, which is why so many disparate elements creep into the Night Flight sound.“We’ve got to the point where it feels like a collective,” says Sam, who cemented Night Flight’s current line-up three years ago.“We’ve always been a songwriting band and that hasn’t changed.”