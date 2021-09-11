Sheffield gig by Gwenifer Raymond is not to be missed

Come and see Gwenifer Raymond in Sheffield

Cafe #9, Sheffield, September 25.

Welsh music ace Gwenifer Raymond began playing guitar at the age of eight, shortly after having been first exposed to punk and grunge.After years of playing around the Welsh valleys in various punk outfits, she began listening more to pre-war blues musicians, as well as Appalachian folk players, eventually leading into the guitar players of the American Primitive genre.She released her second LP Strange Lights Over Garth Mountain at the end of 2020 to rapturous response.Her debut You Never Were Much Of A Dancer emerged on Tompkins Square to the same response in 2018.\She has found herself equally embraced by fans of old-west and equally, by left field/experimental audiences.Appearances throughout the UK and the EU as well as the US marks her out as one to watch.

Details: Go to https://gweniferraymond.com

