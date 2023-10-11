Sheffield gig by folk aces While And Matthews is not to be missed soon

Don't miss the latest gig in the area soon by folk favourites While and Matthews.

Chris While and Julie Matthews are the longest-lasting female duo in Britain and have played more than 2,500 gigs, appeared on over 100 albums, written hundreds of original songs and reached millions of people around the world.

Their vocals and harmonies are sublime, as are their concert performances. Now, 29 years after their debut, they sound as fresh and vital as ever.

Chris and Julie are generally regarded as folk/singer-songwriters but their outlook is more akin to the DIY philosophy of punk.

Chris and Julie are generally regarded as folk/singer-songwriters but their outlook is more akin to the DIY philosophy of punk.

Their story is remarkable, one of two empowered women doing it their way, without compromise.

They run their own label and publishing company; record and produce their albums from their own studio; perform all their own material, and have always valued their complete autonomy and creative freedom. And all from their base nearly 200 miles north of the London-centric UK music industry.

Their songs are varied and colourful and draw inspiration from the overtly political to key social issues and real-life human stories.

There is nothing bland or saccharine about While & Matthews or their music. They enjoy a healthy agitation after all these years. They are best friends, but they argue and disagree. Authenticity (individually and together) is a top priority.

They have toured to Australia, New Zealand bi-annually for over two decades, earning them their rightful place as festival headliners, as well as building a following over there that is certainly as loyal as that in the UK.

Chris and Julie have a vision. They stick to it, and they do it right.

Their story is inspirational to young women and empowering to older women in equal measure. Their 29-year career celebrates the work of two women doing what they do best.

And to those ears While & Matthews may be reaching for the first time, please listen without prejudice, and join in with this celebration of longevity, equality, empowerment and commitment to the muse.