Former Miss England Natasha Hemmings continues her flourishing music career with a special guest slot on Ronan Keating’s tour date in Sheffield.After four years of study at the prestigious Royal Northern College of Music, Natasha spent time in the world of classical music before diversifying her compositions and returning to the RNCM to take the Popular Music undergraduate degree, focussing on song writing and contemporary styles, graduating with honours.Her second album Invisible is released on June 18, preceded by the title track on June 11.Natasha explained: “I wanted to tell my story with this new album and each of the songs has been inspired by moments throughout my life. In today’s world everyone is creating a ‘perfect’ version of themselves out on social media and the true person is ‘invisible’.”