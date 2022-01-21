Sheffield and Nottingham shows for soul sensation Paul Carrack
Paul Carrack
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, March 18/Sheffield City Hall, March 19.
In more than 20 years of running his own record label and touring operation, Paul knows more than most about taking responsibility for his own career.So when lockdown cast its unwelcome shadow, one of Britain’s most distinguished and soulful singer-songwriters was ready with his response.The result is One On One, not just a masterful new addition to a body of work that runs to 18 solo studio albums packed with signature songs – never mind his classic recordings with Mike + the Mechanics, Squeeze, Ace and more, including The Living Years, Over My Shoulder, Silent Running, Tempted, How Long and so on.This is a record on which his imprint goes deeper than ever. Carrack not only wrote, played and recorded the whole thing, but this time, even mixed the album himself.
Details: For more go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.ukPhoto credit: Nico Wills