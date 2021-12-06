There's an eagerly-awaited Sheffield gig in the offing for Natasha Hemmings

Sheffield City Hall, January 19.

Cheshire-born Natasha Hemmings is not to be missed when she brings her latest tour to Sheffield in early 2022.At 14, Natasha auditioned for the prestigious Royal Northern College of Music. A student there for four years, Natasha was able to develop her technique and understanding of classical and operatic music whilst also exploring different genres.Emerging from the world of classical music, Natasha diversified her compositions while pursuing a parallel career as the reigning Miss England in 2015.Debut album Whispers included some of Natasha’s favourite classical songs which she interpreted and augmented with her own lyrics.For her second album, Natasha has delved even deeper, composing and arranging all but one of the tracks on Invisible, out early next year.

For more on the gig, you can go to sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For other entertainment stories, you can click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.