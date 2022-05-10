Charli XCX is an iconic figure in the arts, having helped expand the landscape of popular music over the last decade by seamlessly traversing the underground and the mainstream with her artistic output.Charli’s innovative approach has opened up new possibilities within the pop sphere for both her own career and those of the rising artists she has supported over the years.Charli released her fifth studio album Crash in March, the last album of her record label contract which she signed at 16-years of age, and is now on a 36-date live tour throughout North America, Europe and the UK, culminating in UK dates in Nottingham and Sheffield.Earlier this year, new single Beg For You, featuring Rina Sawayama, was released, the first time Rina and Charli worked together after years of friendship.