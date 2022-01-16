Ella Henderson will bring her tour to Nottingham and Sheffield

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, May 24/Sheffield Utilita Arena, June 2.

Ella Henderson’s latest album Everything I Didn’t Say is to be released on March 11 and she will touring as special guest on The Script’s Greatest Hits Tour through May and June.The album is Ella's first since the breakthrough success of her platinum-selling, UK No. 1 debut album, Chapter One. Newly announced as an ambassador for the Teenage Cancer Trust, Ella continues to use her platform to support causes close to her heart, taking part in last year’s BBC Children in Need launch, supporting Mind’s Join the Fight for Mental Health campaign and performing during Attitude Magazine’s virtual Pride at Home festival, benefitting LGBTQ causes via the Attitude Magazine Foundation.Ella explained: “I’m so excited to finally share the news that my second album is coming in March! This record means absolutely everything to me.”

For more, see ellahenderson.co.uk

