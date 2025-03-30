Seven of the best for audiences to enjoy at Notts venues during April

Michael Maloney stars as Hercule Poirot in Murder On The Orient Express (Photo by Manuel Harlan)

April is far from being the cruellest month as far as music, comedy and theatre fans are concerned with a sumptuous selection of entertainment heading to Nottinghamshire venues in the next few weeks.

In the year that George Orwell’s political fable marks its 80th anniversary, a fresh interpretation of Animal Farm is brought to the stage in a co-production with Theatre Royal Stratford East, Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse.

It can be seen at Nottingham Playhouse from April 2 to 12.

This dark, contemporary retelling of Orwell’s classic novel, which was first published in 1945, opened at Theatre Royal Stratford East in February before transferring to Leeds Playhouse and now hits the stage at Nottingham Playhouse.

Amy Leach, deputy artistic director at Leeds Playhouse and director of the production, said: “In the year that we will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of this landmark allegorical story, Tatty Hennessy’s fresh interpretation will be very much of the moment.

"Designer Hayley Grindle and I have created an industrial landscape for our cast to explore this chilling tale of treachery and rebellion – a recognisable, relatable world that will prompt us to question whether it’s possible for anyone to stay true to themselves and resist the allure and corruption of power.”

When a group of exploited animals rebel against their human farmer-tyrant and take control of the land they live on, they hope to create a world where they can be equal, happy and free. As power shifts and a new leader emerges, they soon face the age-old question: is the grass truly greener on the other side?

For more on tickets for the performances of Animal Farm, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Check out this production of The Little Mermaid at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

There is still a chance to see the final few performances of Murder On The Orient Express, which is at Nottingham Theatre Royal until Saturday, April 5.

Michael Maloney plays ace detective Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie’s classic tale.

The play is set in the winter of 1934. An avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks.

An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside.

Have you got your tickets yet to see Animal Farm at Nottingham Playhouse? (Photo by Kirsten McTernan)

Trapped in the snow with a killer still on board, can the world’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?

Murder on The Orient Express is one of Agatha Christie’s greatest literary achievements, with a final twist that is amongst her very best.

Gripping, tense and masterfully cryptic, this brand new production is a deliciously thrilling ride and an ingenious murder mystery, guaranteed to keep you guessing until the end of the line.

Michael Maloney’s extensive film and television work includes performances in Belfast, Iron Lady, Young Victoria, Notes on a Scandal, Branagh's Hamlet, Zefferelli's Hamlet, Truly Madly Deeply, The Crown, Magpie Murder, The Trial of Christine Keeler, The Five, River, The White Queen, Bonekickers, Empire, The Jury and Love on a Branch Line.

Chris Washington headlines the Funhouse Comedy Club gig at Il Rosso in Mansfield.

On the stage, his many roles for the RSC include Edgar, Romeo and Prince Hal, plus many plays for the National Theatre.

For more on ticket availability to see Murder On The Orient Express, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

For music fans to enjoy, The Zutons will be hitting the stage at Nottingham’s Rock City on April 7.

2024 was a triumphant year for The Zutons as they returned with their first album together in more than 16 years.

Produced by Nile Rodgers, alongside the band's original producer Ian Broudie, The Big Decider arrived to widespread acclaim and landed in the UK albums chart Top 10.

Acclaimed live shows followed as the band performed headline shows up and down the country, playing to a packed Other Stage at Glastonbury.

Justine Riddoch stars in top tribute show Totally Tina.

Late last year, The Zutons were invited to be a part of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month where they performed their hit song Valerie and, to close the circle, a rapturously received version of Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black.

For ticket availability, you can see www.rock-city.co.uk

Funhouse Comedy Club returns to Il Rosso, Mansfield, on Thursday, April 10, for a great night of laughter.

Topping the bill is Edinburgh Festival best newcomer award nominee, writer, voiceover artist and comedian Chris Washington, who has appeared on Mock The Week and supported Jason Manford on tour.

A former postman, he uses his Northern charm along with his hilarious tales to entertain the crowds.

Opening the night will be the animated Sean Heydon, one of the country’s premier comedy magicians, who has appeared on various TV shows, including Britain’s Got Talent, where he got a unanimous four yesses from the judges and Channel 4’s Paul O’Grady Show, as the resident illusionist.

With his unique style, he captivates the audience often receiving standing ovations.

Compere for the night is the cheeky and friendly Stevie Gray with his boundless energy and mix of news and comedy.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8.30pm show. For more on ticket reservations, you can go to https://www.ilrosso.co.uk/comedy.html

Over at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, Immersion Theatre’s talented performers invite you on a vibrant underwater adventure with The Little Mermaid, to be performed there on Thursday, April 17, at 2pm and 6pm.

Packed with dazzling sets, colourful characters and heaps of audience participation, this brand new adaptation sees the adventurous Little Mermaid embark on an unforgettable adventure as the wonders of the sea burst onto the stage in a magical experience.

For more on tickets for the two performances at the Leeming Street-based venue, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Meanwhile, the hit tribute show Totally Tina is back in the area for a visit to Retford’s Majestic Theatre on April 25.

Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s original, award-winning Tina Turner tribute, aka Justine Riddoch and her talented cast.

When Tina burst onto the scene, she won the hearts of music fans from the outset, creating a fearsome reputation for her live performances.

Early hits River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits – were just a taste of what was to come. We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When The Heartache is Over propelled her to stadium concert stardom.

Supported by her super-talented band and dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine’s got the looks, she’s got the moves, but most of all, she’s got THE voice. Join an army of loyal fans for a truly authentic, fun-packed musical spectacular.

The cast and crew of Totally Tina are pulling out all the stops this year with the promise of a brand new, custom-made performances featuring a whole host of fresh ideas, coupled with the band’s now famous humour.

For more on tickets, you can go to https://www.majesticretford.org/

Finall, the celebrated and award-winning blues rock guitarist and singer songwriter Joe Bonamassa is performing at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on April 26, backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians.

The set list for this show will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favourites. By exceeding his own high artistic goals, Bonamassa has shattered all expectations with 27 number one Billboard Blues Albums (more than any other artist in history).

Joe Bonamassa has toured the world many times, and is without a doubt, one of the biggest blues guitarists, vocalists, and entertainers around.

He recently supported The Rolling Stones at Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle and received a standing ovation from excited Stones fans.

For more on ticket availability, you can check out www.motorpointarenanottingham.com