​Set sail for comedy fun at Mansfield Palace Theatre with Menopause The Musical 2

Mary Byrne (X Factor), Jessica Martin (Copycats), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Susie Fenwick (West End Star) head the cast in this hilarious sequel to smash-hit Menopause the Musical.

In this latest offering, we fast forward five years to catch up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses on the high seas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot flushes, mood swings, memory lapses and weight gain, Cruising Through Menopause is a funny, heartfelt and reassuring look at the ‘joys’ of menopause.

Check out Menopause The Musical 2 at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Most Popular

When your life is full of twists and turns, it’s hard to find and keep true friends. But step on board for a trip of self-discovery, love and friendship, backed by a soundtrack of parodied hits.

For more on ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad