​Set sail for comedy fun at Mansfield Palace Theatre with Menopause The Musical 2

​A star-studded cast will be coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre when Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through Menopause visits the venue on April 11.

By Steve Eyley
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Mary Byrne (X Factor), Jessica Martin (Copycats), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Susie Fenwick (West End Star) head the cast in this hilarious sequel to smash-hit Menopause the Musical.

In this latest offering, we fast forward five years to catch up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses on the high seas.

Hot flushes, mood swings, memory lapses and weight gain, Cruising Through Menopause is a funny, heartfelt and reassuring look at the ‘joys’ of menopause.

    When your life is full of twists and turns, it’s hard to find and keep true friends. But step on board for a trip of self-discovery, love and friendship, backed by a soundtrack of parodied hits.

    For more on ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

