See touring version of Romeo And Juliet at eight Notts venues in February

Nottingham Shakespeare Company's Romeo and Juliet is touring to Notts venues during February. (Photo credit: Derek McAllister Photography)

​St John’s Church, Carrington, February 7/Beeston Parish Church, February 8/Newark Town Hall, February 9/ Belgrave Rooms, Nottingham, February 10/The Embankment Pub & Kitchen, Trent Bridge, February 14/Ruddington Village Hall, February 15/Cleaver & Wake, The Island Quarter, Nottingham, February 16/Southwell Minster, February 17.

​Nottingham Shakespeare Company (NSC) is to unveil its riveting production of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy.

In a dynamic 90-minute rendition that promises to be unforgettable, the production will be touring during February to a number of Nottinghamshire venues.

Blending the classic tale of star-cross'd lovers with NSC's trademark edge-of-your-seat action, this production explores gender roles in a fractured society, dancing between passion and obsession, love and sexuality, life and death.

Romeo and Juliet takes to the stage with a contemporary flair, under the direction of founding NSC member Cat Prescott, who will be making her Shakespearean directorial debut.

Free no-frills Saturday matinees are at 2pm with evening performances at 7pm.

Details: For more see NottinghamShakespeare.co.uk