See Torvill & Dean on the ice together for one last time at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nottinghamshire's very own skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

A talented cast of Dancing on Ice skaters, Olympic medalists, and talented future stars will join legends of the ice Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on their final ever UK tour Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show visits the pair’s home city for performances at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on April 23 and 24, and then July 11 and 12.

Our Last Dance commemorates 50 years since Torvill & Dean formed their incredible skating partnership. The tour is the last chance audiences will have to watch Torvill & Dean in action on the ice together, before they

hang up their skates for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The thrilling line-up joining them on their farewell tour features professional Dancing on Ice 2025 finalists Annette Dytrt and Mark Hanretty and semi-finalist Vanessa James.

Previous Dancing on Ice winners Vanessa Bauer and Alexandra Schauman also join the tour.

Other pro skaters participating include Dancing on Ice favourites Andy Buchanan, Robin Johnstone, Sylvain Longchambon, Eric Radford, Lukasz Rozycki, and Dan Whiston. The tour will also see Beijing Olympics 2022 Japanese husband and wife duo figure skating silver medalists Tim Koleto and Misato Komatsubara. The USA’s bronze medal winning figure skater Mirai Nagasu and USA/French figure skater Philip Warren will also perform.

The farewell tour will see Torvill & Dean tell the story of their amazing 50-year partnership, taking the audience on a journey through their incredible career from the very beginning to the present day, with a nostalgic look at the 70s and 80s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got your tickets yet to see the pair in action?

This retrospective storytelling will include some of Torvill & Dean’s most iconic numbers, portrayed with the help of the talented star skating line-up, along with the use of giant screens to showcase some unique videos from

the archive. Plus, of course, you will be able to see Torvill & Dean will perform some newly choreographed routines.

In a touching special celebration of Torvill & Dean’s history, young skating duos Isla Forsyth and Lewis Macdonald, and Darcy Walshaw and Hugo Brooks will share the honour of portraying Jayne and Christopher as they recreate routines from their teenage years.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean said: “We are thrilled our farewell tour welcomes some familiar faces that will delight Dancing on Ice fans as well as top athletes and future stars. It’s a pleasure to showcase talented young skating couples who will recreate memories live on the ice of how our story started at 15 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s 50 years since our skating partnership began, so now is the right time to say goodbye and end on a high. Whilst we will continue to work together off the ice, this will be the last time we will skate together. We want to thank all our fans whose support spans five decades by putting on an amazing final live show – we really hope to see you there!”

For more on tickets, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com