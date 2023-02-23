See this Sheffield gig soon for award-winning performer Lucy Farrell
Talented performer Lucy Farrell headlines a gig at Bishop's House in Sheffield on March 19.
The award-winning English songwriter is on tour during March, sharing the songs from her new first solo album We Are Only Sound.
Farrell is happy to finally be riding the momentum of an upcoming synchronised solo album release and solo tour.
She explained: “It’s exciting! These songs have been recorded for quite a while, and various things have been holding back the release. Hudson (Records) and I are simply happy to have them coming out, and to be playing for people again.”
Farrell’s intelligent, intimate and feminist explorations of both traditional material and the stuff of her own life, alongside her crystal-clear voice, sophisticated playing and unique musicality have given her surprisingly diverse audiences.
For more go to lucyfarrellmusic.com
