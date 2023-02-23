Don't miss the talented performer Lucy Farrell in action soon in Sheffield. (Photo credit: Elly Lucas)

​The award-winning English songwriter is on tour during March, sharing the songs from her new first solo album We Are Only Sound.

Farrell is happy to finally be riding the momentum of an upcoming synchronised solo album release and solo tour.

She explained: “It’s exciting! These songs have been recorded for quite a while, and various things have been holding back the release. Hudson (Records) and I are simply happy to have them coming out, and to be playing for people again.”

Farrell’s intelligent, intimate and feminist explorations of both traditional material and the stuff of her own life, alongside her crystal-clear voice, sophisticated playing and unique musicality have given her surprisingly diverse audiences.

For more go to lucyfarrellmusic.com

