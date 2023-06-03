​Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, June 10 and 11.

Em-Con returns for another jam-packed weekend at the city centre venue and is expected to attract visitors from right across the area.

Taking place across two days, you can expect the usual fare of unmissable celebrity meet and greets, traders and stalls, film and TV sets and props, some seriously impressive cosplay and much more.

Celebrities attending this year include Danny John-Jules, Colin Baker, Julian Glover, Hugo Myatt, Mike Quinn, Chloe Annett, John-Rhys Davies, Bez, Chris Barrie, Will Mellor, Mathew Horne, David Bradley, Amy Manson, Katy O'Brian, Hattie Hayridge, Peter Davison, Solly Mohamed, Johnna Dias-Watson, Mandip Gill, Franz Drameh, James Cosmo and Devon Murray.

In addition, there will be a chance to visit famous film and TV sets such as the Death Star from Star Wars, Red Dwarf's Bunk Room, the Firehouse Basement from Ghostbusters, and the famous Tardis from Doctor Who.

Don't forget to get your photo with Han Solo, Johnny 5, the DeLorean or one of those pesky Daleks…

Details: For more on how to get tickets for the event, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

