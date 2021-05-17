See star Jodie Prenger return to leading role in hit musical Tell Me On A Sunday

Jodie Prenger in Tell Me On A Sunday Photo credit: Tristram Kenton

Returning to the stage following her acclaimed performances in the National Theatre’s production of A Taste of Honey, Oliver!, Annie, Abigail’s Party and Calamity Jane, Jodie Prenger stars as Emma in the 2021 UK tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black’s classic musical, reprising a role she first brought to life in 2016.

This iconic musical features Andrew Lloyd Webber’s score - accompanied live by West End musicians - including the chart-topping Take That Look Off Your Face, and title track Tell Me On A Sunday.This new production is directed by Paul Foster.It includes an intimate post-show chat with Jodie Prenger, charting her life, love and experience playing the role of Emma.

For more on tickets, you can see www.trch.co.uk

