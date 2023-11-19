See soul sensation Kenny Thomas in concert this weekend at Nottingham Playhouse

See soul sensation Kenny Thomas at Nottingham Playhouse soon.

​Nottingham Playhouse, November 25.

Kenny Thomas brings his Brit-Soul Ascending theatre tour to Nottingham Playhouse soon.

This tour will be the soul sensation’s biggest in more than 20 years, to promote his first new studio album in over ten years.

Kenny remains one of the most important and successful UK soul singers of his generation with his debut

album Voices selling 600,000 copies in the UK alone on Chrysalis Records in 1991, achieving a total of eight Top 40 singles and two Top 10 records, while picking up two BRIT-Award Nominations for ‘Best Male Vocalist’ and ‘Best Newcomer’.

This will be Kenny’s first appearance in Nottingham for more than 20 years and his local fans are in for a rare treat.

Support comes from highly rated UK modern soul group SouLutions.

Details: For more on ticket availability for the gig , go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk