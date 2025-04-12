See Nottingham and Sheffield tour dates in the autumn by The Divine Comedy

See Neil Hannon and The Divine Comedy playing autumn tour dates in our area.

The Divine Comedy will be performing eagerly awaited tour dates at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 7 and Sheffield City Hall on October 16 to support the release of the new album Rainy Sunday Afternoon in September.

A lot has happened to Neil Hannon since the appearance of the last The Divine Comedy studio album, the top five release Office Politics, back in 2019.

The Divine Comedy’s entire back catalogue was lovingly remastered and rereleased in 2020, while a best of album, Charmed Life, also went top five when it came out in 2022, accompanied by a well received nationwide tour.

More recently, Neil Hannon wrote all of the original songs for the global blockbuster movie Wonka. The Official Charts Co. announced that it as the UK’s most popular film of 2024.

This September sees the release of the 13th and possibly best Divine Comedy album, Rainy Sunday Afternoon.

Recorded at Abbey Road, the album is written, arranged and produced by Neil Hannon. Rainy Sunday Afternoon covers his usual range of emotions: sad, funny, angry and everything in between. New track Achilles offers a taste of what’s to come. “My musical output is, for better or worse, a representation of my personality,” Neil Hannon admitted.

“A good chunk of that personality celebrates the silly. And I made ample use of that for the Wonka songs.

“I have, though, like everyone, a darker, more melancholy side. And for one reason or another it has been much in evidence of late,” Neil explained.

“I needed to use this album as an outlet for those feelings. To work through some stuff. Mortality; memories; relationships; political and social upheaval. Everyone should get to make an orchestral pop album once in a while. It should be available on the NHS.” Rainy Sunday Afternoon is available to preorder now. Album formats include standard black and limited edition colour LPs, standard CD and a limited edition deluxe CD which includes a bonus disc ‘Live in Paris & London.’

For more on the album and the forthcoming live dates in the area, you can go to www.neilhannon.com