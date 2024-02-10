See Mansfield-based Masque Productions perform Calendar Girls at Palace Theatre

Have you got your tickets yet to see the talented performers from Mansfield-based Masque Productions in this heartwarming show, based on a true story.Based on the motion picture starring Julie Walters and Helen Mirren, Calendar Girls tells the true story about a group of extraordinary women, members of a very ordinary Yorkshire WI who persuade one another to pose for a charity calendar with a difference.No more photos of Wharfedale bridges or Norman churches for them.Overcoming their initial reserve, the friends drop their dressing gowns, their modesty spared only by artfully placed cakes, knitting and flower arrangements!Puzzling their husbands, mortifying their children and riding the wrath of the outraged WI, they spark a global phenomenon.But as media interest snowballs, the Calendar Girls find themselves exposed in ways they’d never expected, revealing more than they’d ever planned.A very English story with a very English heart, Calendar Girls is written by Tim Firth and is quirky, poignant and hilarious.