See live version of Jon Ronson's hit podcast at Nottingham and Sheffield venues
Jon Ronson – Things Fell Apart: Live
Nottingham Broadway Cinema, April 4/Sheffield City Hall, April 5 and 6.
Things Fell Apart is the live version of Jon’s hit BBC Radio 4 podcast.Jon will tell some stories from the show, and some brand new stories too. There will be audio and rare video clips and surprise guests and a Q&A.These past few years, Jon has watched friends get caught up in the online culture wars to such a degree that they have lost everything – their careers, their wellbeing.And by culture wars, Jon means the battle for dominance between conflicting values. Jon wanted to understand how things fell apart, and so went back in time to find the origin stories, the pebbles thrown in the pond creating the ripples.He had no idea of how unexpected, how spellbinding they tales would be.Jon Ronson’s nonfiction books include So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed and The Men Who Stare at Goats.
Details: See jonronson.com