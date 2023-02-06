See comic veteran Tommy Cannon as he steps back into the spotlight on new tour of the UK

Check out Rock On Tommy - An Evening With Tommy Cannon at two South Yorkshire venues later this year.

Empress Ballroom Mexborough, September 23/Sheffield Leadmill, October 5.

He’s a national treasure who became a household name as one half of Cannon and Ball.

Tommy Cannon played the straight man to the late Bobby Ball as the double act dominated prime-time TV for more than a decade.

Now Tommy is stepping back into the spotlight on this extensive tour of UK venues in late 2023 and early 2023.

An actor, singer and comic, Tommy has lived an extraordinary life. Most recently he has been lauded by rock star Robbie Williams at a sell-out concert in Manchester.

Now he’s returning to the stage in Rock On Tommy.This is a variety show featuring clips, incredible stories, tons of laughter, audience Q&As and more.

Fans can meet the man who has provided laughter to millions since debuting in 1968 on the talent show Opportunity Knocks, alongside his comedy partner and great pal Bobby Ball, who passed away in October 2020.

Tommy Cannon has plenty of top stories to pass on and great jokes to tell, so don’t miss seeing him in solo action later in the year.

Details: For more on tickets, go to leadmill.co.uk or ​​​​​​​empressbuilding.co.uk

