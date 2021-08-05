See brave knights and fierce Cossack Warriors at Belvoir Castle’s Festival of the Horse

Nottinghamshire families will love the two-day celebration, which takes place on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, and is set against the backdrop of the magnificent Regency castle.

It will offer the very best of jaw-dropping equestrian skills and family-friendly entertainment.

Excitement is on the cards as crowd favourites The Knights of Nottingham return to Belvoir to dazzle audiences with a show-stopping display of jousting and pageantry. Performing at the castle for more than ten years, the knights will be bringing fun and thrills to the main arena with medieval flair.

The Festival of the Horse can be seen at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire

The International Cossacks will be wowing crowds at the castle for the very first time with their breathtaking Dzhigtovka stunt riding.

Their danger-defying display combines world champion horseback archery, spectacular fire jumping and Russian weapon drills for a performance not to be missed.

Also topping the bill, King Charles and his court will be performing a cavalry parade along with high-paced races, sure to get the audience cheering for their favourites and the ancient horseback sport of tent pegging will be leaving the crowd in wonder as riders lance targets from horseback.

Emma, Duchess of Rutland said: “We are delighted to be throwing Belvoir Castle's first-ever Festival of the Horse. It will provide a wonderful experience for family and friends to come together with world-class equestrianism and great entertainment for all".

Alongside the action, artisan food vendors, children's pony rides and a selection of high-end shopping stalls will make for the perfect country day out.

The Festival of the Horse offers a fantastic experience for the whole family. Tickets can be booked online at £25 per adult, £10 per child with under 8s going free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.belvoircastle.com/festival-of-the-horse/

