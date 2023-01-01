He can be seen in action at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on January 27 as part of his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour, featuring his biggest show in the region.

After rocketing straight to the top of the UK singles chart with Forget Me, making it his third UK number 1, Lewis has a new record, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, out in May.It is the follow-up to his debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, the biggest selling UK album of 2019 and 2020.Forget Me arrived with high anticipation from the start and was followed by the spectacle of a music video that saw Lewis re-enact Wham’s 1983 hit Club Tropicana. It is is now approaching 100 million streams globally.“I'm ready,” Lewis explains, “ to get back out there – and so are the songs.”