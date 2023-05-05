News you can trust since 1952
Search is on for young talent to take part in Mansfield Operatic's latest musical production

Kinky Boots

By Steve Eyley
Published 6th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

​Information evening, May 15, at St Peter’s Centre, Mansfield.

Mansfield Operatic Society is looking for four talented young actors, aged eight to 12, to join members of the company for its upcoming production of the hit musical Kinky Boots next year at the town’s Palace Theatre.

Mansfield Ops members are thrilled to be presenting this heart-warming and uplifting show that celebrates diversity, acceptance, and love, and believe that it is a fantastic opportunity for young actors to be part of a wonderful experience.

The call has gone out to take part in a forthcoming production of Kinky Boots in Mansfield.
The call has gone out to take part in a forthcoming production of Kinky Boots in Mansfield.
    A spokesperson for the society explained: “We are searching for young boys to play the roles of Young Charlie and Young Lola. If you know any young actors who would love to take part in our production, we encourage you get in touch.

    “Interested actors should come to our information evening which will take place at 7.30pm on Monday, May 15, at St Peter’s Centre in Mansfield.”

    Mansfield Amateur Operatic Society is a community-based organisation that aims to provide high-quality theatrical experiences for audiences while also offering a welcoming and supportive environment for performers."We believe that every member of our cast is a valued contributor to our production, and we are excited to see the talent and enthusiasm that young actors will bring to the show.”

    If you have any questions about the audition process or about the production of Kinky Boots, please do not hesitate to contact at [email protected]

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

