You can watch Sea Power in action at Nottingham Rescue Rooms (Photo by Paul Husband)

Nottingham Rescue Rooms, October 23.

Earlier this year, the band formerly known as British Sea Power became just Sea Power – and then had their highest-charting UK album.

The Everything Was Forever album entered the chart with a midweek of number one and then settled at a final position of number four.

Sea Power made memorable main stage appearances at Latitude and Blue Dot festivals and also hosted their own wonderful Krankenhaus Festival, taking place at the 12th-century Muncaster Castle on the western edge of the Lake District.

BBC 6 Music listeners voted Krankenhaus in the top three of this year’s UK festivals, just behind Green Man and End Of The Road, despite the Sea Power festival audience being only a fraction of more established events.

Krankenhaus was a magical weekend, with everything from the Poet Laureate to a mass fell walk, to a steam railway and amazing mass displays by birds of prey.

Now Sea Power carry their remarkable live presence into the autumn, with a UK tour that includes an eagerly-awaited visit to the Nottingham venue.

Details: For more on the Nottingham gig, you can check out https://seapowerband.com/Photo credit: Paul Husband