Scottish aces Anchor Lane to bring latest tour to Nottingham Rescue Rooms

See Anchor Lane's latest tour of the UK when it comes to Nottinghamshire in February.

Nottingham Rescue Rooms, February 16.

Scotland's Anchor Lane have announced a full headline UK tour in support of the release of their second album, Call This A Reality, out on January 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band said the news: “We are so excited to be celebrating the release of Call This a Reality? with a UK-wide headline tour.

Most Popular

”It’s been a rough couple of years for everyone and we are so happy to have come out of it stronger than ever. We can’t wait to sing all these songs with you.”

Band members Conor, Lawrence and Graeme spent the past couple of years writing and recording the new material in Glasgow with producer Bruce Rintoul (Twin Atlantic, Fatherson, Vukovi).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resulting sound of the band’s album has got hints of metal, classic rock and more, but all with an underlying groove and is a sum of their influences, including the likes of Nothing But Thieves, Royal Blood, Don Broco, Bring Me The Horizon and Band of Skulls.

Details: For more, you can go to anchorlanemusic.com

Advertisement Hide Ad