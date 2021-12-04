Scorching show in store with Sean Paul at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Sean Paul
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, April 20.
The multi award-winning and global chart-topping Sean Paul will visit on his new UK tour Scorcha in April with Sean Kingston in support, promoting his eighth studio album project.
Tickets to see him at the venue go on general sale on Friday, December 10, from 10am.The tour is highly anticipated for the much-loved superstar and sees Sean Paul bring his unique, genre-spanning music and showstopping live spectacle to his enormous UK fanbase, with special guests to be announced.With more than 26 million records sold, across seven studio albums, Sean Paul has taken the dancehall genre global, from its origin in clubs in Kingston, Jamaica, to the pinnacle of the charts time and again.Sean Paul has countless smash hits such as Mad Love, Rockabye, Baby Boy, No Lie, and Body, plus superstar collaborations with Beyonce, Dua Lipa and many more.
Details: For more, go to www.motorpoint arenanottingham.com