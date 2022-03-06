Sax star Trish Clowes is not to be missed at Notts venues this May
Trish Clowes and My Iris
Beeston Library, May 16/Worksop Library, May 17/Southwell Library, May 18/West Bridgford Library, May 19.
My Iris is an intense and thrilling quartet, in the front rank of the contemporary UK jazz scene.Widely praised for her imaginative approach to improvisation and composition, saxophonist Trish Clowes provides bandmates Ross Stanley (piano/Hammond organ), Chris Montague (guitar) and James Maddren (drums) with a unique platform for individual expression.Expect driving grooves and lingering melodic lines, seamlessly morphing between earthy restlessness and futuristic dreamscapes. New album A Room With A View is out on April 22, the fourth release from Trish and the band. All but one of the eight original compositions came together for various livestream events during the pandemic.
Details: See www.trishclowes.comPhoto credit: Rose Hendry