Sax star Jess Gillam to launch Nottingham Classics​ season​​​​​​ with piece's UK premiere

Star sax soloist will give the UK premiere performance of Anna Clyne's work Glasslands at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 5 to launch the Nottingham Classics season (Photo credit: Robin Clewley)

​The performance to kick off the star-studded 2023-2024 season will take place at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 5.

The BBC Philharmonic will be conducted by Mark Wigglesworth in a concert that features Elgar’s tuneful Cockaigne Town, a depiction of London at the dawn of the 20th century, plus Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite (based a selection of well-known fairy stories) and Beethoven’s evergreen Fifth Symphony.

The concert will also feature the UK premiere of Glasslands, written for soprano saxophone and orchestra by Anna Clyne, with Jess Gillam returning to the venue as guest soloist.

Jess’s infectious enthusiasm and effortless virtuosity make her an irresistible force in performance and the perfect explorer of Clyne’s darkly magical world: three realms governed by the banshee of Irish folklore, mercurial and mesmerising by turns.

The concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are £11.50 - £38.50, available from the box office on 0115 989 5555 or online at trch.co.uk

There is a free pre-concert talk at 6.20pm in the auditorium, when Jess Gillam talks to the Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall’s music programme manager, Neil Bennison.

Then, 20 minutes after the BBC Philharmonic performance, the entertainment continues in the Level Four Foyer with an After Hours performance by violinist and sound artist Ruby Colley and her quartet, playing music from her album Overheard, an exploration of folk music, improvisation and nature, and her follow-up EP, Underheard.

See www.trch.co.uk for more on the 2023-24 Nottingham Classics season.

This performance is free to those attending the main BBC Philharmonic concert and just £5 for those who just want to hear the late-night performance.

Later in the season, there will be a number of treats for classical music fans to look forward.

Regular visitors The Halle – always the backbone of any Nottingham Classics season – will appear on December 5 to perform works by Rachmaninov, Chabrier and Saint-Saens, followed by the always-popular Halle Christmas Concert on December 20, featuring a wide range of festive treats.

Sir Mark Elder will be at the helm for the Halle’s March 1 performance of Bruckner's massive Eighth Symphony while East Midlands-based audience favourites Sinfonia Viva will drop in on March 23 to play Faure’s much-loved Requiem with Nottingham Harmonic Choir.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk

