Sax star Jess Gillam teams up with The Halle for Nottingham performance

The hugely talented young British saxophonist Jess Gillam takes centre stage in the Anglo-American season finale for Nottingham Classics 2021-2022.The concert will start with Aaron Copland’s Billy The Kid Suite, taken from his cowboy-themed hit 1938 ballet, one of the works that established him as a leading American composer.Jess Gillam i will be the guest soloist in John Williams’s Escapades, which evokes a progressive jazz ambience, and John Harle’s colourful and sonorous Briggflatts, inspired by Basil Bunting’s epic poem of 1966.Crossing the pond for the finale, you can enjoy Leonard Bernstein’s irresistible Symphonic Dances from West Side Story and the adrenalin-pumping A Short Ride in a Fast Machine by John Adams, two exciting pieces that are not to be missed.